IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 7,868 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,868 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in PPG Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,121,000 after buying an additional 11,295 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its position in PPG Industries by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in PPG Industries by 441.6% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 12,070 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in PPG Industries by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $119.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.15. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.06 and a 12 month high of $177.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.62 and its 200 day moving average is $138.81.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

In other news, EVP Rebecca B. Liebert sold 30,086 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.90, for a total transaction of $3,908,171.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,207,620.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $200.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.55.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

