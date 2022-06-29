IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 4,767 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,027,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $228,476.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,008,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total transaction of $747,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,096,598 in the last ninety days. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.42.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $113.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of -0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.10. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $79.03 and a one year high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

