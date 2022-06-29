IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price target on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price target on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock opened at $73.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.88 and a 200-day moving average of $90.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

