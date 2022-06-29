IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $185,328,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 938.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 402,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,115,000 after acquiring an additional 363,816 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $29,146,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Albemarle by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,091,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,266,000 after purchasing an additional 119,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at $26,510,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.40.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $223.19 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $163.20 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $226.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.39%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

