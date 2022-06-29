IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 16,481 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VTR. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Ventas by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 12.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Ventas in the third quarter valued at $202,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 2.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Ventas by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 137,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $51.11 on Wednesday. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.05, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 461.55%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VTR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Ventas in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

