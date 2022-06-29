IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $4.56 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,803 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,315 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $83.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.71 and its 200-day moving average is $87.88. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $97.56.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.21. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.94%.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup downgraded PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

