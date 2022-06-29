IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $4.63 Million Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,269,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,604,000 after purchasing an additional 264,096 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,311,000 after purchasing an additional 244,928 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,797,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.33.

In related news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $7,767,945.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $311,407.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 50,710 shares of company stock worth $10,468,698. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMI opened at $196.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $200.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.10. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

