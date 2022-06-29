IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,666 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $335,180,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,635,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,573,000 after buying an additional 2,916,030 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2,317.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,911,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,340 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,053,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,210,000 after acquiring an additional 890,179 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $52,779,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS opened at $69.79 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $66.97 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.27.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

