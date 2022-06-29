IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $5.17 Million Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $316,325,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,341,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,981,000 after buying an additional 1,626,751 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $109,841,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Monster Beverage by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,602,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,475,000 after purchasing an additional 938,635 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Monster Beverage by 336.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,567,000 after purchasing an additional 855,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MNST. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.85.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,997.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 117,028 shares of company stock valued at $10,522,704 in the last three months. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $90.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.92 and a 200-day moving average of $86.13. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

