IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,012 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ON. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,656,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 6,925,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $316,981,000 after acquiring an additional 215,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its position in ON Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 219,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 6,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.10, for a total transaction of $328,021.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,703.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON opened at $52.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.15 and a 200 day moving average of $59.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.72. ON Semiconductor Corp has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.79.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ON Semiconductor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.68.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

