IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.63.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $195.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.95 and its 200 day moving average is $214.45.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.48% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

