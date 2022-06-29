IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 12,735 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $5,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 75,515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after buying an additional 16,195 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 78,842 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in State Street by 118.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 136,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,725,000 after acquiring an additional 74,247 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in State Street by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 16,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in State Street by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 7,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Argus upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

Shares of State Street stock opened at $64.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.27 and its 200 day moving average is $83.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $61.29 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

About State Street (Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.