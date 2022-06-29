IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 2,171 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,143 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in ANSYS by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 383,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in ANSYS by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in ANSYS by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,113,000 after acquiring an additional 26,234 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ANSYS by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.60.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total transaction of $204,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,223.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $240.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $256.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.28. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.92 and a 52 week high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $428.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 12.14%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

