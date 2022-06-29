IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 21,747 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,747 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 144,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,820,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,762,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,259,000 after purchasing an additional 51,447 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 24,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FITB. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.36.

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.37.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

