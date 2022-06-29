IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 2,249 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.71.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $250.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.68.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.23. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile (Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.