IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 8,586 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,586 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Republic Services by 116.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.14.

In other news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,659,863.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:RSG opened at $127.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.94. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.64 and a 12-month high of $145.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

