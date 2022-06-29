IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 17,472 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWTR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,565,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,660,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2,650.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,404,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $190,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,096 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 17,245,755 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $745,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,297,193 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $448,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,339 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWTR opened at $38.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.66 and a beta of 0.58. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $73.34.

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.96. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.91.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $235,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 522,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,613,161.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 17,695 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $893,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,910.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 558,231 shares of company stock valued at $21,390,076. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

