IFM Investors Pty Ltd Raises Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,848 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Match Group were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Match Group by 26.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 289.2% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 76,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after buying an additional 56,782 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Match Group by 547.5% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 34,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after buying an additional 29,498 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Match Group from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Match Group from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.35.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $71.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.63. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.25 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

