Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Boosted by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,129,120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,163,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,529,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,415,835,000 after purchasing an additional 652,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,922,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,158,032,000 after purchasing an additional 336,690 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 933,957.5% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,801,614 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,445,274,000 after buying an additional 3,801,207 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,392,825,000 after buying an additional 295,602 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INTU stock opened at $386.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $398.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $482.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 30.84%.

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.56.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

