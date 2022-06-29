Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Solution Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 119,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 276,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter.

BSCM stock opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $21.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.28.

