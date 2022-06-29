Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 446,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,307,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solitude Financial Services grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.18. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.89 and a 1 year high of $21.75.

