Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 87.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the third quarter worth $216,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWL opened at $70.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.60. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $67.74 and a 52-week high of $82.68.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

