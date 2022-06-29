iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Up to $4.73

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.73, but opened at $4.89. iQIYI shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 86,486 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IQ shares. Benchmark raised iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup raised iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on iQIYI in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.20 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.59.

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.16.

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 62.47% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreView Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,872,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in iQIYI by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,265,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,144,000 after acquiring an additional 203,820 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in iQIYI by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,161,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,754 shares during the last quarter. Boyu Capital Investment Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in iQIYI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,955,000. Finally, One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,645,000. 32.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iQIYI Company Profile (NASDAQ:IQ)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

