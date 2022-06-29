iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 320.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 67,242 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 16,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $47.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.78. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.