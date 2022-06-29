iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,787 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 170,977 shares.The stock last traded at $81.83 and had previously closed at $81.87.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,542,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,179,000 after acquiring an additional 467,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,484,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,060,000 after acquiring an additional 15,358 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,418,000 after acquiring an additional 36,038 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,395,000 after acquiring an additional 31,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,980,000 after acquiring an additional 60,303 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

