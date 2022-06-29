Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s 9th Largest Position

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.1% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $4,172,929,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,654,000 after buying an additional 4,982,885 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1,109.4% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,954,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,375,000 after buying an additional 3,627,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,004,000 after buying an additional 2,492,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $286,371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

NYSE JNJ opened at $176.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.59. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $465.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.92%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

