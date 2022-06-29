Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,066 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.6% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 41.4% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $176.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $177.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $465.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 60.92%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 over the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.50.

