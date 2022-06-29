Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Lowered by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,191 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.9% of Arlington Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Matisse Capital lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,161 shares of company stock worth $13,895,302 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $176.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.59.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

