JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s 10th Largest Position

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 107.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,948 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.0% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price target (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $115.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $340.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $111.48 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.