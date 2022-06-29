JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Increased by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 458.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,092,843,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,028,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $115.82 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $111.48 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $340.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

