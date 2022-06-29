JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.7% during the first quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,821 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 4,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 252,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,446,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $115.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.40. The company has a market cap of $340.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $111.48 and a 1 year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $160.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.67.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

