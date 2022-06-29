JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,353,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $115.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.40. The company has a market cap of $340.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $111.48 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.50 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.67.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

