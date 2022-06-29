JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 3.8% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,380,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.5% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 22,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,616,000 after purchasing an additional 22,829 shares during the period. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.67.

Shares of JPM opened at $115.82 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $111.48 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a market cap of $340.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.40 and a 200-day moving average of $138.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.67%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.