JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,548,705,000 after purchasing an additional 687,571 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $4,092,843,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,802,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,021,000 after acquiring an additional 273,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,276,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,669,000 after acquiring an additional 160,698 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total value of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Shares of JPM opened at $115.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $340.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $111.48 and a 12-month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.