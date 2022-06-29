KCS Wealth Advisory Acquires 175 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,234 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.56.

Shares of DIS opened at $95.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $174.64 billion, a PE ratio of 66.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.07 and a 200 day moving average of $130.84. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

