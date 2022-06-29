KCS Wealth Advisory Has $871,000 Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

KCS Wealth Advisory decreased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Cowen cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.97.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVDA opened at $159.82 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $153.28 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.31 and its 200-day moving average is $228.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The firm has a market cap of $399.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

