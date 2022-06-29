Kowal Investment Group LLC Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,818,434,000 after buying an additional 5,013,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,065,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,952,333,000 after buying an additional 1,471,980 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,351,891,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 28,086,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,658,518,000 after buying an additional 4,278,167 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,690,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,845,000 after buying an additional 985,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.26.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $50.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

