Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,707 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 89,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,217,000 after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 54,841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,117,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 47,080 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 9,204 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.16.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $174.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $111.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

