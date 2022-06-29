Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. (NASDAQ:LYT) Shares Gap Down to $40.00

Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $40.00, but opened at $37.96. Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. shares last traded at $38.89, with a volume of 326 shares changing hands.
Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Company Profile (NASDAQ:LYT)
Lytus Technologies Holdings Private Limited, a platform services company, provides content streaming/telecasting services to users in India. Its Lytus platform provides a range of streaming services and telemedicine services with local assistance through health centers. The company through its platform enable its customers to connect via CPE devices/STBs and have access to multi-dimensional services, including telemedicine service.
