Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Holdings Lowered by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,039,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 104,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 71,010 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPC opened at $88.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $114.35. The firm has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.76.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.36.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

