Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) CEO John P. Kenny Sells 13,559 Shares of Stock

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) CEO John P. Kenny sold 13,559 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $406,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ VIVO opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.85. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $31.93.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $111.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.55 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 18.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIVO shares. StockNews.com cut Meridian Bioscience from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.

