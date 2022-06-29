MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 17.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 60.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 442,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,320,000 after purchasing an additional 167,147 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.3% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 19.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,523,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

NYSE:MET opened at $63.74 on Wednesday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.40.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup started coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.45.

MetLife Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.