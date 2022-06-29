MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Gap Down to $77.05

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $77.05, but opened at $75.22. MGE Energy shares last traded at $77.43, with a volume of 242 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MGEE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MGE Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.66.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). MGE Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $208.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in MGE Energy by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of MGE Energy by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 11,203 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in MGE Energy by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares during the period. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.