Minot Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Minot Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,401 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $3,380,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.5% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 22,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 455,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,616,000 after buying an additional 22,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPM opened at $115.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $111.48 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.67.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.