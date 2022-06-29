Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Shares Gap Down to $12.28

Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.28, but opened at $11.79. Mister Car Wash shares last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 4,846 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCW. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion and a PE ratio of -93.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 19,305.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

About Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

