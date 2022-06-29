Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Has $6.54 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3,077.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NS Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,174.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 550,357 shares of company stock valued at $21,855,978. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,297.86.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,240.15 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,037.69 and a 12 month high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,279.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,577.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.