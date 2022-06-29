MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $4,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caliber Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 7.2% in the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 46.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 8.7% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 6.0% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter worth $248,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $650.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.38.

MongoDB stock opened at $278.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $284.75 and its 200-day moving average is $370.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.39 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.51 and a beta of 1.00.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $1.54. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The company had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.38, for a total value of $14,433,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,432,330.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total transaction of $137,124.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 46,135 shares in the company, valued at $20,473,328.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,809 shares of company stock worth $32,563,575. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

