New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Gap Down to $54.08

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $54.08, but opened at $52.59. New Relic shares last traded at $52.48, with a volume of 485 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEWR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of New Relic from $117.00 to $75.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of New Relic from $96.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New Relic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.30.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 1.01.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.04. New Relic had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 74.08%. The firm had revenue of $205.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.92 million. On average, analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 3,472 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total transaction of $244,671.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,478.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,950 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $127,794.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,752 shares of company stock worth $8,441,832 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in New Relic by 2,123.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,208,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,847,000 after buying an additional 1,153,798 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,964,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in New Relic by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,153,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $344,637,000 after buying an additional 456,617 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in New Relic by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 468,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,552,000 after buying an additional 309,070 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in New Relic by 1,336.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,708,000 after buying an additional 302,128 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

