New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Stock Position Raised by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,915,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,258,000 after purchasing an additional 312,694 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 94,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 16,177 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 21,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 259,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 16,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

NYCB stock opened at $9.04 on Wednesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NYCB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stephens cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $411,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

