NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,951 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 130,346 shares.The stock last traded at $61.14 and had previously closed at $60.86.

NXRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Compass Point set a $90.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.42 and its 200 day moving average is $79.90. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.70%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, President James D. Dondero bought 17,050 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $1,006,120.50. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 2,033,188 shares in the company, valued at $119,978,423.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXRT. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 192.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,287,000 after acquiring an additional 264,502 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter worth $12,805,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,364,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,190,000 after acquiring an additional 131,447 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust in the 4th quarter worth $9,986,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,721,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,735,000 after acquiring an additional 66,684 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

